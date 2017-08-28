What you Missed last night during the MTV Video Music Awards!

Last night it was the MTV Video music awards…. It was also the final episode of season 7 Game of Thrones….

Here’s what happened in a nut shell:

Taylor Swift debuted a new music video, Fifth Harmony threw some SERIOUS shade on former member Camila Cabello , Pink was honoured with the night’s highest honour and gave a beautiful speech!

Kendrick Lamar took home six awards including video of the year for “Humble.”

Host Katy Perry had a unique opening that featured her in an astronaut costume! Julia Michaels, Ed Sheeran (Who also won artist of the year) Shawn Mendez all performed; DNCE and Rid Stewart also performed “Do you think I’m sexy”… A Rod Stewart hit from 1978!

Taylor Swifts “Look what you made me do” debuted at the awards show and is now breaking streaming records…