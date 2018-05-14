What’s Off And On TV Next Season!

We learned last week that Fox has decided to Cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine after 5 seasons. However; due to online outrage- this show may get a second chance, just like “Last Man Standing” starring Tim Allen’s comedy which was dropped by Fox but is being picked up by ABC!

And speaking of ABC, they announced Friday that they will be cancelling Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland!

There is some good news, as some shows have been renewed including Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, MacGyver, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor, The Amazing Race, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes. CBS has also announced they’re bringing back Celebrity Big Brother.