Listen Live

Who Will Open For Bruno Mars In Toronto This Fall

OMG!

By Dirt/Divas

Bruno Mars is currently on his World Tour and it was Cardi B opening up for him, however; Cardi gave birth and took a bit of a mat leave…

Bruno knew he had to find a replacement…Ciara, Boyz II Men, Wilson and Mai will all join Bruno during his Fall portion of his tour which starts in a few weeks…

Just to be clear- They all won’t open the same shows… They will rotate cities and dates…Fans who bought tickets to see Bruno Mars with special guest Cardi B at Toronto’s Scotiabank Centre next month will see Ciara in the opening spot instead.

Related posts

Adam Sandler Is Everything To Netflix

Throwback! Can’t Buy Me Love Was Released This Week Back In 1987!

Ariana Grande And James Corden Pay Tribute To Titanic!