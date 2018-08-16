Who Will Open For Bruno Mars In Toronto This Fall

Bruno Mars is currently on his World Tour and it was Cardi B opening up for him, however; Cardi gave birth and took a bit of a mat leave…

Bruno knew he had to find a replacement…Ciara, Boyz II Men, Wilson and Mai will all join Bruno during his Fall portion of his tour which starts in a few weeks…

Just to be clear- They all won’t open the same shows… They will rotate cities and dates…Fans who bought tickets to see Bruno Mars with special guest Cardi B at Toronto’s Scotiabank Centre next month will see Ciara in the opening spot instead.