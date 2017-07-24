Who won, Michael Phelps or the Great White?

Last night, Michael Phelps took on his greatest challenge ever in a Shark Week showdown during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week!Could the fastest swimmer alive outpace a great white? Well…no.

Phelps, who holds the record for most Olympic medals and most gold medals, may be the fastest human in a pool but he’s no match for the most feared fish in the ocean. To Phelps’ credit, it was remarkably close. The great white beat Phelps by just a couple of seconds during a simulated race which put Michael in the extremely cold waters in South America…