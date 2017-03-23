Why Ryan Gosling was giggling during the Oscar mishap last month!

The world watched in horror as La La Land was declared Best Picture at last month’s Oscars, only for Moonlight to be announced as the real winner minutes later — but not Ryan Gosling. While his cast and crew couldn’t hide their shock, Ryan couldn’t help but giggle through the mix-up — and didn’t offer an explanation for the unusual reaction until yesterday. He explained in part, “I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt,” “I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head.” “And then I just heard, ‘Oh Moonlight won,’ and I was so relieved that I started laughing,”

Kristi said what to Nancy?

Kristi Yamaguchi tried lending her support to fellow professional ice skater Nancy Kerrigan earlier this week, but her poor choice of words caused a major stir on Twitter. Yamaguchi, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2008, sent a tweet to current contestant Kerrigan, writing, “So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan! Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS.” Kerrigan was famously clubbed in the right knee in 1994, forcing her to withdraw from the U.S. Championships. The incident was linked to fellow skater Tonya Harding…

Alex Trebek is one of many Canadian’s up for a Daytime Emmy, scoring a nod for outstanding game show host.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the contenders for the 44th annual daytime television honour yesterday…The Young & the Restless led the pack, with 25 nominations overall… Another Canadian kids show, Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures (broadcast by Nickelodeon) earned a pair of nods. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 30th…

Captain Underpants hits the big screen this summer!

Here’s the first trailer for Dreamworks Animation’s upcoming film, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, to be released in the U.S. by 20th Century Fox on June 2, 2017. The trailer pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the film’s set-up: two schoolkids hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a superhero named Captain Underpants. It needs little set-up because the movie is an adaptation of the smash children’s book series created by Dav Pilkey, whose 12 volumes have sold 70 million copies worldwide.