Woman Shaves Her Legs In A Hotel Pool Surrounded By Guests Swimming!
Gross!
Charlie wrote a little poem to describe the madness, or you could just watch the video below!
There once was a woman in a one-piece
who clearly was sporting her winter leg fleece!
She went on a trip and wanted to swim,
but alas, her legs needed a trim
the pool full of young families playing nearby
and what did they see out the corner of their eye
A lady with a razor, shaving cream in- toe
what she did next was a big -hell No
shaving her legs at the edge of the pool quick
and what made it worse, she gave herself a nick
shaving cream, leg hair and now blood in the pool
people in horror and one guy yelled- you tool!