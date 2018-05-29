Listen Live

Woman Shaves Her Legs In A Hotel Pool Surrounded By Guests Swimming!

Gross!

By Kool Mornings

Charlie wrote a little poem to describe the madness, or you could just watch the video below!

 

There once was a woman in a one-piece
who clearly was sporting her winter leg fleece!
She went on a trip and wanted to swim,
but alas, her legs needed a trim

the pool full of young families playing nearby
and what did they see out the corner of their eye

A lady with a razor, shaving cream in- toe
what she did next was a big -hell No

shaving her legs at the edge of the pool quick
and what made it worse, she gave herself a nick

shaving cream, leg hair and now blood in the pool
people in horror and one guy yelled- you tool!

 

Related posts

The Most Hated Clothing Out There!

A Guys Hate On For Mayo Pays Off!

Rent a drug dog for just $200!