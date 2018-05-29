Woman Shaves Her Legs In A Hotel Pool Surrounded By Guests Swimming!

Charlie wrote a little poem to describe the madness, or you could just watch the video below!

There once was a woman in a one-piece

who clearly was sporting her winter leg fleece!

She went on a trip and wanted to swim,

but alas, her legs needed a trim

the pool full of young families playing nearby

and what did they see out the corner of their eye

A lady with a razor, shaving cream in- toe

what she did next was a big -hell No

shaving her legs at the edge of the pool quick

and what made it worse, she gave herself a nick

shaving cream, leg hair and now blood in the pool

people in horror and one guy yelled- you tool!