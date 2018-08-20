‘Wonder Woman’ Cast Re-Creates ‘The Breakfast Club’ Movie Cover

Over 33 years ago a comedy was released that would become an iconic part of the entire 1980’s decade about 5 High School students, The Breakfast Club.

The new Wonder Woman sequel takes place in the 1980’s and director Patty Jenkins, along with Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristin Wiig and Pedro Pascal gave us the ultimate throwback tribute.

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine have been working on a sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman movie. It will be called, Wonder Woman 1984, no details on the plot as of yet, it’s expected to be released next year.