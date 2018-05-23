Words Born The Same Year As You!

There’s a tool on Merriam-Webster’s website that lets you see what words were born the same year that you were.

So, if you were born in 1988, you’ll find out that some of the words born that year include… f-bomb… gangsta… gentleman’s club… mosh pit… road rage . . . and unibrow.

The year Charlie was born…words born too include: Autocorrect, boom box, body double, fist pump and Aerobicize

Dale’s words

Black Panther, care and feeding, alley-oop, convenience store- empty-nest syndrome, hardwired, kiwifruit

Click here to find out what words were born when you were