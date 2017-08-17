You can now buy a Poo Bag inspired by the Emoji Movie

This is a bag designed to look like the poo from The Emoji Movie. You know, the one voiced by Patrick Stewart.

ASOS, who have previously been responsible for dinosaur tails, sausage chokers, and glasses with hoop earrings attached, is the brand behind this horror show, collaborating with The Emoji Movie to bring us the ‘ASOS x The Emoji Movie Poo Cross Body Bag With Detachable Chain’.

Naturally, the poo bag is wipe clean, and promises to help you ‘score a wardrobe win no matter the dress code.’

Right.