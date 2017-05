Oreo cookie owner Mondelez International is offering a $500,000 prize for “the next great Oreo creation.”

Along with this week’s release of the new “Firework” Oreos, which have “popping candy” in the creme filling, the cookie maker is also urging fans to text or tweet them with their new big flavour ideas.

It’s called the #MyOreoCreation contest. The winning flavour will also be produced and sold nationwide.

Here’s the contest info