Listen Live

You’ll never guess how much these stars are making for their roles on TV

The small screen has proven that it's just as valuable at the Big screen!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s a new world of HD TV and with such Networks like Netflix, HBO and Amazon willing to pay top dollar for A-list celebrities, the salaries may have you questioning a new career!

Robert De Niro is on board to make $775,000 per episode for the untitled Amazon drama series from director David O.

Top cast members in Game of Thrones each earn a whooping $500,000 per/episode each.

Kiefer Sutherland is said to be making $300,000 per show for Designated Survivor from ABC.

If you’re a fan of the new drama “This is Us”… Mandy Moore is making $85,000 per show….

Here are more salaries

Related posts

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Netflix

Rod Stewart’s “Do you Think I’m Sexy” is getting reworked with DNCE!

Michael Bolton Spoofs Game of Thrones “Theme Song”