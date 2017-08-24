You’ll never guess how much these stars are making for their roles on TV

It’s a new world of HD TV and with such Networks like Netflix, HBO and Amazon willing to pay top dollar for A-list celebrities, the salaries may have you questioning a new career!

Robert De Niro is on board to make $775,000 per episode for the untitled Amazon drama series from director David O.

Top cast members in Game of Thrones each earn a whooping $500,000 per/episode each.

Kiefer Sutherland is said to be making $300,000 per show for Designated Survivor from ABC.

If you’re a fan of the new drama “This is Us”… Mandy Moore is making $85,000 per show….

Here are more salaries