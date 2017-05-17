Zac Efron to play a serial killer in his next project!

Zac Efron has come on board to star as serial killer Ted Bundy in the independent drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

The project follows the dysfunctional relationship between Bundy and his long-time girlfriend Liz. Bundy, a killer and rapist of young girls and women who was notoriously charming, was executed in Florida in 1989.

