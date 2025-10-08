🍁 The Best Thanksgiving & Fall Movies to Cozy Up With This Season

There’s just something about Fall that makes you want to grab a blanket, pour a glass of wine, and sink into the couch with a feel-good movie. Whether you’re full of turkey, hiding from your family, or just enjoying that perfect fall chill, here are some movies that totally fit the season.

🦃 Thanksgiving Classics

These are the go-tos for turkey weekend — full of family chaos, travel mishaps, and that perfectly nostalgic vibe.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – Steve Martin and John Candy are two guys just trying to get home for Thanksgiving. It’s hilarious, heartwarming, and hands down the best Thanksgiving movie ever.

– Steve Martin and John Candy are two guys just trying to get home for Thanksgiving. It’s hilarious, heartwarming, and hands down the best Thanksgiving movie ever. Home for the Holidays (1995) – Dysfunctional family energy at its absolute finest. You’ll laugh, you’ll cringe, and you’ll relate.

– Dysfunctional family energy at its absolute finest. You’ll laugh, you’ll cringe, and you’ll relate. Pieces of April (2003) – Katie Holmes plays a daughter hosting Thanksgiving in her tiny apartment… what could go wrong?

– Katie Holmes plays a daughter hosting Thanksgiving in her tiny apartment… what could go wrong? You’ve Got Mail (1998) – Okay, not officially a Thanksgiving movie, but it feels like it. Cozy sweaters, New York in the fall, and that warm fuzzy feeling.

🍂 Movies That Just Feel Like Fall

These aren’t about Thanksgiving, but they capture the season perfectly.

Little Women (2019) – The scenery, the sisterhood, the cozy nostalgia — it’s basically a warm hug in movie form.

– The scenery, the sisterhood, the cozy nostalgia — it’s basically a warm hug in movie form. Good Will Hunting (1997) – Moody Boston streets, flannel shirts, and deep conversations — it’s the ultimate fall comfort movie.

– Moody Boston streets, flannel shirts, and deep conversations — it’s the ultimate fall comfort movie. Dead Poets Society (1989) – Grab a blanket and a tissue. This one’s emotional, thoughtful, and perfectly autumnal.

– Grab a blanket and a tissue. This one’s emotional, thoughtful, and perfectly autumnal. When Harry Met Sally (1989) – That “leaves in Central Park” scene is the definition of autumn romance.

🧡 Family-Friendly & Feel-Good Favourites

Perfect for movie night with the kids, a bowl of popcorn, and maybe some leftover pie.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) – Wes Anderson’s stop-motion masterpiece — the colour palette alone screams fall.

– Wes Anderson’s stop-motion masterpiece — the colour palette alone screams fall. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) – You can’t go wrong with the classics.

– You can’t go wrong with the classics. Coco (2017) – Beautiful, heartfelt, and a great way to celebrate family.

– Beautiful, heartfelt, and a great way to celebrate family. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – The ultimate “soup, blanket, and magic” movie night pick.