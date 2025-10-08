🍁 The Best Thanksgiving & Fall Movies to Cozy Up With This Season
There’s just something about Fall that makes you want to grab a blanket, pour a glass of wine, and sink into the couch with a feel-good movie. Whether you’re full of turkey, hiding from your family, or just enjoying that perfect fall chill, here are some movies that totally fit the season.
🦃 Thanksgiving Classics
These are the go-tos for turkey weekend — full of family chaos, travel mishaps, and that perfectly nostalgic vibe.
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – Steve Martin and John Candy are two guys just trying to get home for Thanksgiving. It’s hilarious, heartwarming, and hands down the best Thanksgiving movie ever.
- Home for the Holidays (1995) – Dysfunctional family energy at its absolute finest. You’ll laugh, you’ll cringe, and you’ll relate.
- Pieces of April (2003) – Katie Holmes plays a daughter hosting Thanksgiving in her tiny apartment… what could go wrong?
- You’ve Got Mail (1998) – Okay, not officially a Thanksgiving movie, but it feels like it. Cozy sweaters, New York in the fall, and that warm fuzzy feeling.
🍂 Movies That Just Feel Like Fall
These aren’t about Thanksgiving, but they capture the season perfectly.
- Little Women (2019) – The scenery, the sisterhood, the cozy nostalgia — it’s basically a warm hug in movie form.
- Good Will Hunting (1997) – Moody Boston streets, flannel shirts, and deep conversations — it’s the ultimate fall comfort movie.
- Dead Poets Society (1989) – Grab a blanket and a tissue. This one’s emotional, thoughtful, and perfectly autumnal.
- When Harry Met Sally (1989) – That “leaves in Central Park” scene is the definition of autumn romance.
🧡 Family-Friendly & Feel-Good Favourites
Perfect for movie night with the kids, a bowl of popcorn, and maybe some leftover pie.
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) – Wes Anderson’s stop-motion masterpiece — the colour palette alone screams fall.
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) – You can’t go wrong with the classics.
- Coco (2017) – Beautiful, heartfelt, and a great way to celebrate family.
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – The ultimate “soup, blanket, and magic” movie night pick.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.