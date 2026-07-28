🎙️ TIM HORTONS JUST CAST A SPELL ON OUR WALLETS... ☕⚡

If your Hogwarts letter never showed up... Tim Hortons has the next best thing.

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Starting August 12th, Tims is celebrating 25 years of Harry Potter with a magical menu that's guaranteed to have Canadians lining up faster than you can say "double-double-o-sa!"

You'll be able to choose a doughnut based on your Hogwarts house.

Gryffindor gets Strawberry Cheesecake.

Slytherin gets Chocolate Pistachio.

Ravenclaw gets Blueberry.

And Hufflepuff gets Lemon Meringue.

Which is fitting because Hufflepuffs always seem like the kind of people who politely say, "Whatever flavour is easiest."

There are also Golden Snitch Timbits, themed Quenchers, a colour-changing stir wand, and even a Golden Snitch Timbits holder...

Because apparently your Timbits now require their own luxury transportation.

The cold drinks even come in special cups that reveal hidden Patronuses when you pour in your drink.

Honestly, when I was a kid, the most magical thing at Tim Hortons was discovering they hadn't run out of Boston Creams.

And if you're a die-hard Harry Potter fan, some Tim Hortons locations will host Harry Potter Trivia Night on August 28th.

So study up... because nothing says Canadian culture quite like debating Hogwarts lore while holding a box of Timbits.

Now the important question...

Which Hogwarts house do you think orders an extra-large double-double and a 20-pack of Timbits "for the office"... knowing full well they're eating them in the car? ☕