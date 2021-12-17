Michael Buble Wants His Own Products At Tim Horton’s!

Michael Buble is home in Vancouver for the holidays and decided to take a little trip to Tim Horton’s.

In a very funny Twitter video, Our Canadian Crooner is seen on his son’s scooter making his way to Tim’s to get a “Big Box of TimBiebs.”

Michael Bublé shared a hilarious TikTok where he admitted that “Timbiebs” is “cute” but that he had a better idea.

“I feel like it’s a bit of a missed opportunity,” he said. “I mean, no one thought of Bublé balls?”