Michael Buble Wants His Own Products At Tim Horton’s!

Buble Balls!

By Dirt/Divas

Michael Buble is home in Vancouver for the holidays and decided to take a little trip to Tim Horton’s.

 

In a very funny Twitter video, Our Canadian Crooner is seen on his son’s scooter making his way to Tim’s to get a “Big Box of TimBiebs.”

 

 

Michael Bublé shared a hilarious TikTok where he admitted that “Timbiebs” is “cute” but that he had a better idea.
“I feel like it’s a bit of a missed opportunity,” he said. “I mean, no one thought of Bublé balls?”

 

 

