Michael Buble Wants His Own Products At Tim Horton’s!
Buble Balls!
Michael Buble is home in Vancouver for the holidays and decided to take a little trip to Tim Horton’s.
In a very funny Twitter video, Our Canadian Crooner is seen on his son’s scooter making his way to Tim’s to get a “Big Box of TimBiebs.”
Beliebe the hype 🙌🏼 @JustinBieber @TimHortons #timbiebs #holyholyholy pic.twitter.com/XaZxtQnZuF
— Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) December 16, 2021
Michael Bublé shared a hilarious TikTok where he admitted that “Timbiebs” is “cute” but that he had a better idea.
“I feel like it’s a bit of a missed opportunity,” he said. “I mean, no one thought of Bublé balls?”
Congrats @JustinBieber on ur #Timbiebs Hoping @TimHortons slides into my DM’s. I have a flavour in mind for my #Bublébits #Honeydippedcinnamonmaplehttps://t.co/lzGCe5MFqm
— Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) November 29, 2021