Tim Hortons Restocking Justin Bieber’s Merchandise!

Justin’s collaboration with Tim Hortons was an instant success, so much in fact that Tims has announced it will restock the Merchandise from the campaign!

Fanny packs, totes and toques are sold out or very hard to find at Tim Hortons locations everywhere. Even the Biebs boxes that the Timbits come in are not available!

Related: The Launch Of TimBiebs…

In addition to the merch, Bieber helped develop three new Timbits flavours — Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

Hope Bagozzi, Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer told the Toronto Sun that, “We knew our guests would be very excited about our partnership with Justin and that we’d be challenged to keep up with the incredible demand for both our Timbiebs Timbits and the limited-edition merchandise items.”

Bagozzi says that new shipments will be available soon and to check your local Tim’s locations.