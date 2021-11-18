Listen Live

Tim Hortons to Launch ‘Timbiebs’ Merch

Shut and take my money!

By Dale & Charlie In The Community

Coming November 29th and for a limited time, not only do we get the TimBiebs, but we can get a fanny pack too!

 

Related: TimBiebs…

 

In about 10 days, Tim Hortons will introduce three new Timbit flavours (also known as ‘Timbiebs’) – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle.

 

Also available on November 29, ‘Timbiebs’ merch.  The new collection will include a fanny pack, a beanie, and a tote bag.

 

 

In a press release, Justin says, “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine.  I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

 

 

If you could do a collaborate with any company which would it be?

 

Related posts

Philip Margo, The Singer Behind ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’ Has Died

Mariah Carey And McDonald’s Team Up For A Special “Mariah Menu”

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Announce Break UP