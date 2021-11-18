Tim Hortons to Launch ‘Timbiebs’ Merch
Shut and take my money!
Coming November 29th and for a limited time, not only do we get the TimBiebs, but we can get a fanny pack too!
In about 10 days, Tim Hortons will introduce three new Timbit flavours (also known as ‘Timbiebs’) – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle.
Also available on November 29, ‘Timbiebs’ merch. The new collection will include a fanny pack, a beanie, and a tote bag.
In a press release, Justin says, “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”
If you could do a collaborate with any company which would it be?