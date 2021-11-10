Listen Live

Justin Bieber’s Latest Collab: Tim Hortons!

TimBiebs drop November 29th in Canada and the US

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are collaborating! Bieber hinted about this just yesterday with an Instagram post featuring a red Tim Hortons cup and the caption, “Working on something @timhortons @timhortonsus”.

 

 

Now we know what it is! It’s Timbits … or rather TimBiebs! Look for TimBiebs coming to your local Tim Hortons on the 29th of November. The TimBiebs flavours are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle!

 


This is not the first time Tim Hortons has collaborated with a Canadian singer. In 2019, they featured Shawn Mendes on their paper and ceramic cups.

