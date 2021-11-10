Justin Bieber’s Latest Collab: Tim Hortons!

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are collaborating! Bieber hinted about this just yesterday with an Instagram post featuring a red Tim Hortons cup and the caption, “Working on something @timhortons @timhortonsus”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Now we know what it is! It’s Timbits … or rather TimBiebs! Look for TimBiebs coming to your local Tim Hortons on the 29th of November. The TimBiebs flavours are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle!

Tims x Justin Bieber. Coming Soon. #Timbiebs. Canada and US Only. pic.twitter.com/12v6ZRurzw — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) November 10, 2021



This is not the first time Tim Hortons has collaborated with a Canadian singer. In 2019, they featured Shawn Mendes on their paper and ceramic cups.