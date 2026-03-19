🎤 Canadians Are Taking Over Lollapalooza… Again 🇨🇦

Pack your best “festival but make it fashion” outfit, because Lollapalooza is back… and Canada is showing up strong.

The four-day music fest hits Chicago’s Grant Park from July 30 to August 2, and this year’s lineup includes nine Canadian artists—basically turning it into a low-key Team Canada field trip.

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🌟 The Canadian Headliners & Standouts

Leading the charge is Calgary’s pop powerhouse Tate McRae, who’s officially one of the festival’s headliners. From viral YouTube beginnings to full-blown global pop domination… not bad for someone who used to just break our hearts through headphones.

Also hitting the stage is Finn Wolfhard—yes, Mike from Stranger Things, but also a legit indie rock musician. Between acting, directing, and making music, this guy has more side hustles than a Barrie mom at Christmas.

And then there’s Cameron Whitcomb, who brings country vibes… and apparently backflips. Because why just sing your feelings when you can also risk a hamstring mid-chorus?

💸 Tickets… Brace Yourself

Presale kicks off Thursday morning (11 a.m. Toronto time), and tickets start around $399 USD for four days.

Or… if you’ve recently won the lottery or sold a kidney…you can go all in with the $29,000 USD VIP experience.

Which would better include someone fanning you with maple leaves and personally handing you snacks.