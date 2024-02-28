Listen Live

1 In 4 Keep Secrets From Their Partner!

Everyone has secrets!

By Kool Relationships

According to new research, one in four have kept a secret from their partner when moving in together.

It turns out that millennials are the most likely to keep a few details confidential when taking the big step (33%), followed closely by Gen Z (27%) and baby boomers being the most forthcoming of all generations (11%).

One-third of respondents who kept information hidden from their partner did so for over a year, and nearly half (48%) still have private details they haven’t shared.

Although most feel guilty about keeping a few things hidden (68%), not even half (43%) plan to reveal all their secrets to their partner.

The Shocking Number of People Who Don’t Know Their Partners Salary

One in five respondents who hid something from their partner said their partner also hid something from them. 52% believe their partner is still hiding something.

The most common secrets include:

Details past relationships 

Doing something they know their partner would be upset about 

Undisclosed spending habits 

