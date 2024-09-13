Want to Stay Married? A Divorce Lawyer Says This Is the #1 Thing Men Do to Screw Up Their Marriage

When it comes to keeping a marriage on track, one piece of advice stands out according to divorce lawyer Sarah Corcoran—help out around the house. Yup, it’s really that simple.

In a TikTok video that’s gone viral, Corcoran explains how something as basic as doing the dishes or sharing household chores can play a huge role in whether or not a marriage lasts.

“A spouse who never participates in household chores often breeds resentment in the other spouse,” says Corcoran, who’s seen her fair share of unhappy couples over the years.

The Slow Burn of Resentment

According to Corcoran, neglecting household duties doesn’t usually cause an immediate, explosive argument that leads to divorce. Instead, it’s a “slow burn”—a gradual build-up of frustration that chips away at the relationship over time.

This kind of resentment isn’t uncommon. In heterosexual marriages, a whopping 70% of divorces in the US are initiated by women. One of the recurring issues is that men often expect their wives to handle most of the housework and childcare responsibilities.

“Husbands still expect their wives to do the bulk of the housework and the bulk of the childcare,” explains Corcoran.

The Simple Fix? Do the Damn Dishes

Corcoran’s advice is refreshingly straightforward: “If you want to stay married, empty the dishwasher once in a while.”

It’s not just about dishes, of course. Sharing household tasks can make both partners feel valued and reduce stress, leading to a more balanced and happy marriage.

So, guys, if you’re looking for a way to keep the peace at home, it might be time to pick up a sponge and get scrubbing!

