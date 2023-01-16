10 THINGS MEN CAN DO FREELY BUT WOMEN ARE OFTEN JUDGED FOR

There’s a thread online where people are talking about things men can get away with doing freely, but women would often be judged for it. Here are a few of the highlights:

1. Shaving their head. (I mean, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth!”)

2. Not shaving or maintaining their body hair, including armpit or facial hair.

3. Going to a bar alone.

4. Eating large amounts of food at a restaurant.

5. Using profanity. Or raising their voice during an argument.

6. Sitting with their legs wide apart.

7. Work-related travel. People might say, “How could you leave your children?”

8. Taking your top off in public.

9. Physical signs of aging, including gray hair and wrinkles.

10. Passing gas.