10 THINGS PEOPLE ARE CONVINCED OTHERS ONLY PRETEND TO ENJOY

People online are debating the things everyone just pretends to enjoy, and somehow “other people’s kids” was not the most popular answer.

Here are some of the best responses . . .

1. LinkedIn

2. High heels

3. Family Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings

4. Edible arrangements

5. Cold plunges in ice

6. Running

7. Small talk

8. Voluntarily waking up at 5:00 A.M.

9. Gender reveal parties.

10. Twitter or “X” or whatever.

Some people suggested more controversial things, like IPAs, kombucha, coffee, “The Office”, TikTok, “League of Legends”, hiking, and “crowded events with hard-to-get and expensive crappy beer.”

Most of those seemed like cases where someone doesn’t like something mainstream or trendy and is trying to argue that it’s IMPOSSIBLE that so many others like it.

Some other, better examples could be Kale, extremely spicy stuff, like Carolina Reapers, neighbours, “influencers”, using corporate phrases like “manage client expectations,” “circle back”, and “people,” just in general.