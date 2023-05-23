A Simple Trick To Stop Your High Heels From Hurting Your Feet!
This could be a game changer!
Flats Only!
The hack claims that if you tape your third and fourth toes together it will make a big difference!
Use some good old fashion scotch tape.
The reason, the nerves that trigger the most pain, come from the third and fourth toe.
So by taping the two toes together, you are releasing the pressure!
5 TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR FEET WHEN WEARING HIGH HEELS
- Get the best-fitting high heel possible. …
- Cushion, cushion, cushion. …
- Wear a thicker heel for stability. …
- Pay attention to the “slope” or “pitch” of the heel. …
- Wear open-toe high heels to relieve pressure on corns and calluses.