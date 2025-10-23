10 Things That Were Totally Normal 30 Years Ago — But Feel Like Luxuries Now 💸

Remember when life felt a little simpler, a little slower, and you didn’t need a subscription just to exist? People online are talking about things that were completely normal in the ‘90s but somehow count as luxuries today. And yes, it hurts a little.

Here are 10 big ones:

1. Actually Owning the Stuff You Bought

Remember buying a CD or a piece of software, and it was yours forever? Now everything’s a subscription — even your photo editor and your meal plan app.

2. Concert Tickets You Could Afford

We love technology, but not the $800 “processing fee.” If you saw Shania Twain for $45 in 1998, you’re basically royalty now.

3. Clothes and Home Goods That Lasted

Back in the day, you could wash your jeans 100 times and they’d still fit. Now, one spin cycle and your new top looks like it’s been through a breakup.

4. Furniture Made of Actual Wood

Not “wood composite” or “forest-inspired laminate.” Real, heavy furniture that could survive a move — or a toddler.

5. Buying a House on One Income

Ah, the dream. Now, even with two full-time jobs and a side hustle, you’re lucky to afford a condo the size of a walk-in closet.

6. Legroom and Airplane Meals

Once upon a time, flying came with a meal and the ability to cross your legs. Today, you get a seatbelt and a pretzel packet.

7. Affordable Healthcare

We’ll just leave that one there. (And hope your benefits cover therapy.)

8. Privacy — Remember That?

You could dance at a wedding or sing karaoke without worrying it’d end up online. Now every embarrassing moment lives forever on someone’s Story.

9. Talking to a Human on the Phone

Pressing 0 to reach an actual person? That was living. Now you’re screaming “REPRESENTATIVE!” at a robot for 10 minutes.

10. Ads Only on TV or Radio

Once upon a time, ads were confined to commercial breaks. Now they’re stalking us on every app, website, and Amazon search.

Life might’ve been simpler in the ‘90s, but it wasn’t all low rent and cheap groceries — though, let’s be honest, we’d take a little more legroom and privacy back any day.