10 Weird Rules People Made Up for Themselves (That They Still Follow)

We all have our little quirks—but some people have straight-up rules they invented for themselves as kids or teens that they’re still sticking to, no questions asked. A thread on Reddit recently went viral after someone asked, “What’s a weird rule you made up and still follow?” and the responses were… oddly relatable.

Here are 10 of the most entertaining, oddly satisfying ones:

1. If one shoe gets retied, so does the other.

Because uneven shoelace energy is not the vibe. No one wants one foot feeling like it’s on lockdown while the other is in vacation mode.

2. Equal pit treatment only.

If your left armpit gets six swipes of deodorant, the right one must get six too. Anything less is chaos.

3. No swearing until they swear first.

A rule of etiquette. Once they drop the first F-bomb, though? All bets are off.

4. Never look at the clock if you wake up in the middle of the night.

Why? Because knowing it’s 3:17 a.m. is a one-way ticket to anxiety town and zero chance of falling back asleep.

5. Save your favourite bite for last.

You must end the meal on a high note. That perfect bite of crispy chicken skin or last spoonful of mashed potatoes? It's sacred.

6. Never lie about a relative being sick to get out of plans.

It’s just bad karma. You’ll convince the universe to actually make Grandma sick. Don’t risk it.

7. Turn a tails-up penny to heads-up for the next person.

A sweet little rule of street-level kindness. You're not just walking past a coin, you’re delivering good luck.

8. Don’t brag about your good deeds.

Random act of kindness? Great. But if you talk about it, the karma cancels out. Them’s the rules.

9. Never take the top plate or cup in the stack.

The top one’s been touched by everyone and their germs. Go for the middle. It’s just good survival instincts.

10. Wet the toothbrush, then the toothpaste, then wet again.

It’s a whole ritual. Skipping a step feels illegal.