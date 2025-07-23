10 Wild Things to Top Vanilla Ice Cream With (That Actually Taste Amazing!)

It’s National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, and I know what you're thinking: “Vanilla? Groundbreaking.”

But hear me out — vanilla ice cream is the little black dress of the dessert world. It's classic, dependable, and just begging for bold accessories. So today, we’re turning that scoop of sweet simplicity into a full-blown flavour adventure.

Here are 10 wild, weird, and totally delicious toppings that will have you rethinking everything you thought you knew about vanilla:

1. Potato Chips

Yep. The salty crunch of a classic ripple chip + the sweet creaminess of vanilla = chef's kiss. Bonus points if the chips are BBQ flavoured. Trust me.

2. Balsamic Glaze

This sounds fancy (and maybe a little wrong), but it’s actually so right. The tart, syrupy tang of balsamic cuts through the sweetness perfectly. Drizzle lightly and prepare to impress your taste buds.

3. Hot Cheetos

Are we okay? No. But does this work? Weirdly… yes. The heat plays against the cold and creamy in a way that’s totally addictive. Ice cream with a kick.

4. Maple Syrup & Crumbled Bacon

A whole Canadian breakfast on a cone. It’s like pancakes, but cooler — literally. Add some crushed pecans for bonus crunch.

5. Olive Oil & Sea Salt

This one's for the foodies. The peppery richness of good olive oil with a pinch of flaky salt over vanilla ice cream feels like something you'd get at a fancy restaurant — but you can do it at home in your jammies. Win.

6. Gummy Bears

Okay, not wild, but hear me out: freeze them first. They get extra chewy and super fun to eat with cold ice cream. It’s like a workout for your jaw... in a good way.

7. Espresso Shot

Pour hot espresso over a scoop and boom: you’ve just made dessert AND coffee. Look at you multitasking like a champ.

8. Crushed Chili Lime Corn Chips

Think: Tajín, lime zest, and crunch. The heat and zest punch right through the vanilla and suddenly you’re at a tropical resort… in your kitchen.

9. Toasted Marshmallows

Skip the graham crackers and torch some mallows right onto your ice cream. S'mores vibes, no campfire required.

10. Peanut Butter & Pickle Relish

Okay okay — this one’s controversial. But if you like salty-sweet with a tangy twist (and you’ve ever been pregnant), you’ll get it. Don’t knock it 'til you try it!