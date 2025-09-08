Millennial Bootcamp… And a 100-Metre Lego Sprint?! 👟🧱

Ah, millennials. We thought we were the cool ones forever… but now Gen Z is here with receipts. Not only are they calling out our “cringe” habits, they’re offering to train us out of them with something called Millennial Bootcamp.

The “Cringe” Checklist (According to Gen Z)

TikToker Janelle Fuhrare (whose video series has nearly 700,000 views) is giving us the lowdown:

Fonts matter → Stop using “bubble, squeeze, signature, and meme fonts” on socials. Apparently, that’s giving 2012 Facebook.

→ Stop using “bubble, squeeze, signature, and meme fonts” on socials. Apparently, that’s giving 2012 Facebook. Our slang is backwards → Saying “I’m dead, I’m screaming, I’m throwing up” to mean “this is amazing” is confusing to them. (But also… iconic?)

→ Saying “I’m dead, I’m screaming, I’m throwing up” to mean “this is amazing” is confusing to them. (But also… iconic?) The peace sign + ankle socks combo → Retire it immediately. Gen Z will allow neither.

Basically, we’re one millisecond away from being asked to delete our Bitmojis.

Meanwhile, in the Lego Pain Olympics…

While millennials are busy getting roasted, one New Zealand mom, Gabrielle Wall, decided to sprint barefoot across 100 metres of Lego bricks — setting a Guinness World Record (pending certification) in just 24.75 seconds.

She described it as “the world’s worst foot massage,” which sounds about right. For her suffering, she got:

Guinness World Record glory 🏆

The awe of her kids

And a pair of very shredded feet 👣

Why? A bucket list item, believe it or not. After a cancer scare, Wall wanted to do something wild with her children. The Guinness rules banned kids under 18 from competing, so she bravely (and painfully) took one for the team.

Fun fact: Canada might steal the Lego crown soon — Shannon Birkmann of Cochrane, Alberta, just stomped through 14 kilometres of Lego in Calgary this summer. Yes, 14. Kilometres. Somebody get this woman a medal and a foot spa.

So, while Gen Z is busy teaching us how not to be embarrassing online, millennials everywhere are thinking: “At least we didn’t sprint across Lego for fun.”