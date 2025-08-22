Listen Live

$1000 Friday, August 22

$1,000 Minute
Published August 22, 2025
By Charlie
  1. According to 90's marketing, What Cereal makes you go Coo Coo?
    Cocoa Puffs


  2. Who is the antagonist of the Nightmare on Elm Street movie Series?
    Freddy Krueger


  3. What are the long, curved ivory teeth that elephants use for digging and defence called?
    Tusks


  4. True or False: Penguins live in the northern hemisphere?
    False, they only live in the Southern Hemisphere 


  5. What Italian dessert is made of tube-shaped pastry shells filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta-based filling? Cannoli


  6. Name one of Donald Duck's Nephews...
    Huey, Duey, our Louie


  7. In Billiards, is the 9 ball a stripe or a solid?
    A Stripe (1–8 are solids, 9–15 are stripes)


  8.  What name does  Superman use for his Secret identity?
    Clark Kent


  9. In the Spice Girls, what is the real name of Sporty Spice?
    Mel C (Melanie Chisholm)


  10. That same Spice Girl teamed up with this Canadian Rocker for the duet "When You're Gone,
    "Bryan Adams
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close