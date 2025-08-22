$1000 Friday, August 22
Published August 22, 2025
By Charlie
- According to 90's marketing, What Cereal makes you go Coo Coo?
Cocoa Puffs
- Who is the antagonist of the Nightmare on Elm Street movie Series?
Freddy Krueger
- What are the long, curved ivory teeth that elephants use for digging and defence called?
Tusks
- True or False: Penguins live in the northern hemisphere?
False, they only live in the Southern Hemisphere
- What Italian dessert is made of tube-shaped pastry shells filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta-based filling? Cannoli
- Name one of Donald Duck's Nephews...
Huey, Duey, our Louie
- In Billiards, is the 9 ball a stripe or a solid?
A Stripe (1–8 are solids, 9–15 are stripes)
- What name does Superman use for his Secret identity?
Clark Kent
- In the Spice Girls, what is the real name of Sporty Spice?
Mel C (Melanie Chisholm)
- That same Spice Girl teamed up with this Canadian Rocker for the duet "When You're Gone,
"Bryan Adams
