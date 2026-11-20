By word count, What is the name of William Shakespeare’s longest play?

(Hamlet)

2. TRUE OR FALSE: The smallest bone in the human body is located in your big toe.

(FALSE - Ear)

3. Which iconic video game character was originally known as ‘Jump Man’.

(Donkey Kong)

4. What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?

(Hibernation)

5. In baseball, the home plate has how many sides?

(5 - Pentagon)

6. Amaretto is a liqueur with the flavour of which tree nut?

(Almond)

7. There are 7 continents in the world. How many of those continents start with the letter A?

(4 - Asia, Australia, Antarctica, Africa)

8. What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s pet dog?

(Pluto)

9. ‘Taste the Rainbow’ is a slogan used for which candy brand?

(Skittles)

10. If your child is 36 MONTHS old, how many YEARS old are they?

(3)