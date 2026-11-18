$1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 18th
Published November 18, 2026
By Charlie
- Rold Gold is a company famous for making this salty snack?
Pretzels
- What fruit was originally known as the Chinese gooseberry before being renamed after New Zealand's national bird?
Kiwi
- Too Legit and Can't Touch This were two massive hits by which Rapper in the 90s?
MC Hammer
- What is the name of the punctuation mark that combines two words, as in "mother-in-law"?
Hyphen
- Traditionally, which day of the week sees the most games played in the NFL?
Sunday
- What was the name or Dorthy's dog in the Wizard of Oz?
Toto
- What is the name of the process by which the body converts food into energy and nutrients?
Metabolism
- Which movie franchise features a school called Hogwarts?
Harry Potter
- What common household baking ingredient can also be used to help extinguish a small grease fire?
Baking Soda
- What is the name of the arena where the Barrie Colts play?
Sadlon arena
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