The $1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 17th
Who are the 2026 Grey Cup Champions?
The Edmonton Elks
Which Twilight Actor was recently named the next James Bond, Agent 007?
Robert Pattison
What punctuation mark is used to show possession?
Apostrophe
Before the internet, what reference book would people commonly turn to for information on almost any subject?
Encyclopedia
If Leanne got her Naval pierced. What part of her body did she pierce?
Her Belly Button
Johnny Depp's Ebenezer topped the box office this weekend, but can you name Ebenezer Scrooge's loyal employee?
Bob Cratchit (Just Cratchit is accepted)
Before streaming services, what machine allowed patrons to select their favourite songs by inserting coins?
Jukebox
In the United States what day do they call the day after American Thanksgiving?
Black Friday
What is the name of the process that turns grape juice into wine?
Fermentation
What U-shaped structure do snowboarders and skateboarders use to perform aerial tricks?
Halfpipe
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