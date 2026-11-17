Who are the 2026 Grey Cup Champions?

The Edmonton Elks





Which Twilight Actor was recently named the next James Bond, Agent 007?

Robert Pattison







What punctuation mark is used to show possession?

Apostrophe





Before the internet, what reference book would people commonly turn to for information on almost any subject?

Encyclopedia







If Leanne got her Naval pierced. What part of her body did she pierce?

Her Belly Button







Johnny Depp's Ebenezer topped the box office this weekend, but can you name Ebenezer Scrooge's loyal employee?

Bob Cratchit (Just Cratchit is accepted)







Before streaming services, what machine allowed patrons to select their favourite songs by inserting coins?

Jukebox







In the United States what day do they call the day after American Thanksgiving?

Black Friday







What is the name of the process that turns grape juice into wine?

Fermentation







What U-shaped structure do snowboarders and skateboarders use to perform aerial tricks?

Halfpipe