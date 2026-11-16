$1000 Minute: Monday, November 16th
Published November 16, 2026
By Charlie
- Which Festival will be taking over downtown Barrie this weekend?
Noella Festival
- What does the name Nova Scotia mean in English?
New Scotland
- How many legs does an insect have?
Six
- A light year is a measurment of what?
Distance
- What mineral is commonly used in a pencil?
Graphite
- What fruit is dried to make prunes?
Plums
- What is it called when you cook something just below a boil?
Simmer
- Who plays Elle Woods in Legally Blonde?
Reese Witherspoon
- Which band recorded the 1977 album Rumours?
Fleetwood Mac
- What is the name of Spongebob's pet snail?
Gary
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Upcoming Concerts
Collier St United Church November 27
Collier St United Church November 28
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