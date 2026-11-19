1) What is the name of the Japanese dish made with thinly sliced raw fish?

Sashimi





2) How many letters are in the English alphabet?

26.





3) In hockey slang what is a “twig”?

Hockey stick







4) Traditionally, there are two common decorations placed at the very top of a Christmas tree? Name one.

Star/Angel







5) Name the TV show from this cast. Pacey, Joey and Jennifer?

Dawson Creek







6) In the game Battleship, how many ships does each player traditionally have?

Five







7) What award show distributes a gold-plated trophies shaped like a vintage gramophone?Grammys





8) What is the name of the bridge that connects Prince Edward Island with New Brunswick?The confederation bridge







9) What candy is said to melt in your mouth and not in your hands?

M&M’s







10) Who’s parade is coming to Barrie on Saturday?

Santa Claus