$1000 Mintue: Monday, October 27th
Published October 27, 2025
By Charlie
- Who is currently leading the World Series?
Hopefully Toronto
- Ariana Grande is reprising her role as which character in Wicked for Good, opening in theatres next month? Glinda
- What is said to be a witch's primary mode of transportation?
A Broom/Broomstick
- What is the primary ingredient for relish?
Pickled cucumbers (or simply Pickles)
- What is the name of the venue where the Toronto Raptors Play?
Scotiabank Arena
- What do people traditionally bob for at Halloween parties?
Apples
- What is the westernmost province in Canada?
British Columbia
- Which Brewing Company bottles the Beer brand "Blue"?
Labatt
- When the Beatles first came to America, what iconic hairstyle did they popularize?
The Mop Top
- What is H₂O more commonly known as?
Water
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
HISTORY October 28
Advertisement
Advertisement