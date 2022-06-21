$1000 Minute

- What is the name of the currency used in Mexico? (Peso/Mexican peso)
- What does the Japanese word ‘Sayonara’ mean? (Goodbye/Farewell)
- What is the name of Scooby Doo’s owner? (Shaggy)
- What US state is named on the label of a Jack Daniels whiskey bottle? (Tennessee)
- SPELL: Gourmet. (G O U R M E T)
- If you’re getting braces put on your teeth, what type of doctor are you seeing? (Orthodontist)
- TRUE OR FALSE: The python is a poisonous snake. (FALSE)
- ‘Botany’ is the scientific study of WHAT? (Plants/Plant life)
- What was the name of the group from the movie ‘Grease’ made up of Frenchie, Rizzo, Jan and Marty? (The Pink Ladies)
- On which mountain would you find the home of the Greek Gods? (Mount Olympus)