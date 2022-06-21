$1000 Minute

Listen Live

Good luck with these 10 questions!

By $1,000 Minute, Amy
  1. What is the name of the currency used in Mexico? (Peso/Mexican peso)
  1. What does the Japanese word ‘Sayonara’ mean?  (Goodbye/Farewell)
  1. What is the name of Scooby Doo’s owner? (Shaggy)
  1. What US state is named on the label of a Jack Daniels whiskey bottle? (Tennessee)
  1. SPELL: Gourmet. (G O U R M E T)
  1. If you’re getting braces put on your teeth, what type of doctor are you seeing? (Orthodontist)
  1. TRUE OR FALSE: The python is a poisonous snake. (FALSE)
  1. ‘Botany’ is the scientific study of WHAT? (Plants/Plant life)
  1. What was the name of the group from the movie ‘Grease’ made up of Frenchie, Rizzo, Jan and Marty? (The Pink Ladies)
  1. On which mountain would you find the home of the Greek Gods? (Mount Olympus)

