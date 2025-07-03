$1,000 Minute: July 3rd, 2025

This Former Toronto Maple Leaf player signed a 8 years , 96 Million dollar contract with the Las Vegas Golden Nights?

Mitch Marner

If Canada turned 158 years old this week, what year was Canada established as a country?

1867

Adam Levine is the frontman for which band heard on KOOL FM?

Maroon 5

Which Sesame Street Character sings a song about a Rubber Duckie?

Ernie

Kim Catrall is not part of this Sex and the City spin off?

And Just Like That

Every Wednesday, you can enjoy free movie screening at this location in Downtown Barrie?

Meridan Place

What do you call a picture you take of yourself?

Selfie

When travelling to another country you typically have to clear this before being granted entry?

Customs/Immigration

If Amy is having a siesta, what is she doing?

Napping

What is the name of the University located in Orillia?

Lakehead