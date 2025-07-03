$1,000 Minute: July 3rd, 2025
This Former Toronto Maple Leaf player signed a 8 years , 96 Million dollar contract with the Las Vegas Golden Nights?
Mitch Marner
If Canada turned 158 years old this week, what year was Canada established as a country?
1867
Adam Levine is the frontman for which band heard on KOOL FM?
Maroon 5
Which Sesame Street Character sings a song about a Rubber Duckie?
Ernie
Kim Catrall is not part of this Sex and the City spin off?
And Just Like That
Every Wednesday, you can enjoy free movie screening at this location in Downtown Barrie?
Meridan Place
What do you call a picture you take of yourself?
Selfie
When travelling to another country you typically have to clear this before being granted entry?
Customs/Immigration
If Amy is having a siesta, what is she doing?
Napping
What is the name of the University located in Orillia?
Lakehead
