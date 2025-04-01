$1,000 Minute April 1st, 2025
True or False The Barrie Colts are leading their best of 7 Playoff Series against Niagara?
True
What Canadian rock band from Ajax, performed together for the last time on the Juno Awards on Sunday night?
Sum 41
What Fast Food Chain pranked customers on April Fools by advertising a “Left-Handed Whopper”?
Burger King
Which planet shares its name with a chemical element?
Mercury
He was the voice of Timone in Disneys the Lion King?
Nathan Lane
What does the acronym EOD mean?
End of day
What is the name of the boy who is Winnie the Pooh's best friend?
Christopher Robin
What lawn game, involves using mallets to hit balls through hoops?
Croquet
What controversial device is commonly used to cover a dog's mouth to prevent biting or excessive barking?
A Muzzle
In TV's FRIENDS, what profession did Ross have?
A Paleontologist
