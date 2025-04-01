$1,000 Minute April 1st, 2025

True or False The Barrie Colts are leading their best of 7 Playoff Series against Niagara?

True

What Canadian rock band from Ajax, performed together for the last time on the Juno Awards on Sunday night?

Sum 41

What Fast Food Chain pranked customers on April Fools by advertising a “Left-Handed Whopper”?

Burger King

Which planet shares its name with a chemical element?

Mercury

He was the voice of Timone in Disneys the Lion King?

Nathan Lane

What does the acronym EOD mean?

End of day



What is the name of the boy who is Winnie the Pooh's best friend?

Christopher Robin

What lawn game, involves using mallets to hit balls through hoops?

Croquet

What controversial device is commonly used to cover a dog's mouth to prevent biting or excessive barking?

A Muzzle

In TV's FRIENDS, what profession did Ross have?

A Paleontologist