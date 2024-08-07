$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 7th
Published August 7, 2024
By Charlie
- Which Canadian swimmer just won four medals at the summer olympics?
Summer McIntosh
- In which direction does the sun rise?
East
- This Kool FM artist plays hits like “We Can’t be friends”, “ 7 Rings,”, and “Thank u, next”.
Ariana grande
- What is the name of the mischievous monkey who accompanies Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin?
Abu
- If Amy has 37 balloons and pops 4, but sells the rest for 50 cents each, how much money does she make?
$16.50
- This author wrote novels such as “It”, “The Shining”, and “Pet Sematary”
Stephen King
- What is the largest island in Canada?
Baffin Island
- What does SPF stand for?
Sun Protection Factor
- If you were born today, what would your zodiac sign be?
Leo
- What is the zodiac symbol for Leo?
Lion
Advertisement