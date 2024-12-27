$1000 Minute: December 27th
Published December 27, 2024
By Charlie
- Which paper towel brand is known as the quicker picker-upper?
Bounty
- Which musical legend is Rapper Jay-Z married to?
Beyoncé
- Yesterday was a recognized Stat Day in Canada, and goes by this name?
Boxing Day
- Which Greek warrior’s weakness was their heel?
Achilles
- “Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get.” Is a popular line from which movie?Forest Gump
- In the nursery rhyme, who had a farm with a dog named BINGO?
Old Macdonald
- In the context of email, what does “CC” stand for?
Carbon Copy
- What animals are pearls found in?
Oysters
- Disney Released Mufasa, a live-action movie prequel to this other Disney film.
The Lion King
- Blundstone is a popular footwear company originating in what country?
Australia
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement