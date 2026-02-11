$1,000 Minute February 11th, 2026
- In Canada Wednesday, February 25th, is known by what name?
Pink Shirt Day
2. Who won the Olympic Women's Hockey Game yesterday between Canada & the USA?
USA
3. In adventure stories, what letter usually represents the treasure on a map?
X
4. Which bird is often associated with Valentine’s Day because it symbolizes love and devotion?
A Dove
5. GOAT, the new animated movie opening Friday, shares its name with a popular acronym. What does GOAT stand for?
Greatest of All Time
6. Leanne's is selling cookies; 3 for $2. How many cookies did she sell, is she made $60
90
7. Before Canada stopped producing them in 2012, what symbol appeared on the back of the Canadian penny?”
Maple Leaf/ Maple Leaf Twig
8. He Played Sam Malone in TV's Cheers?
Ted Danson
9. Bubble Tea is a popular beverage that has little floating balls in it. Most of those balls are made of what ?
Tapioca
10. What animal did the ugly duckling grow up to become?
A Swan
