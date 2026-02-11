$1,000 Minute February 11th, 2026

In Canada Wednesday, February 25th, is known by what name?

Pink Shirt Day

2. Who won the Olympic Women's Hockey Game yesterday between Canada & the USA?

USA

3. In adventure stories, what letter usually represents the treasure on a map?

X

4. Which bird is often associated with Valentine’s Day because it symbolizes love and devotion?

A Dove

5. GOAT, the new animated movie opening Friday, shares its name with a popular acronym. What does GOAT stand for?

Greatest of All Time

6. Leanne's is selling cookies; 3 for $2. How many cookies did she sell, is she made $60

90

7. Before Canada stopped producing them in 2012, what symbol appeared on the back of the Canadian penny?”

Maple Leaf/ Maple Leaf Twig

8. He Played Sam Malone in TV's Cheers?

Ted Danson

9. Bubble Tea is a popular beverage that has little floating balls in it. Most of those balls are made of what ?

Tapioca

10. What animal did the ugly duckling grow up to become?

A Swan