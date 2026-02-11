Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Blowing snow/Freezing drizzle advisory click here for details
Listen Live

$1,000 Minute February 11th, 2026

$1,000 Minute
Published February 11, 2026
By Matt Cacchione

  1. In Canada Wednesday, February 25th, is known by what name?
    Pink Shirt Day

2. Who won the Olympic Women's Hockey Game yesterday between Canada & the USA?
USA

3. In adventure stories, what letter usually represents the treasure on a map?
X

4. Which bird is often associated with Valentine’s Day because it symbolizes love and devotion?
A Dove

5. GOAT, the new animated movie opening Friday, shares its name with a popular acronym. What does GOAT stand for?
Greatest of All Time

6. Leanne's is selling cookies; 3 for $2. How many cookies did she sell, is she made $60
90

7. Before Canada stopped producing them in 2012, what symbol appeared on the back of the Canadian penny?”
Maple Leaf/ Maple Leaf Twig

8. He Played Sam Malone in TV's Cheers?
Ted Danson

9. Bubble Tea is a popular beverage that has little floating balls in it. Most of those balls are made of what ?
   Tapioca

10. What animal did the ugly duckling grow up to become?
    A Swan

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close