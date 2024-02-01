Listen Live

$1,000 Minute February 1st

How may can you get?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Who was said to be Pinocchio’s conscience?

Answer: Jiminy Cricket

  1. Spell Conscience?

Answer: C-O-N-S-C-I-E-N-C-E

  1. What is Coriander, Turmeric, and Cloves

Answer: Types of Spices

  1. In Dr Suess “How the grinch Stole Christmas” how many sizes did the Grinch’s heart grow at the end of the story?

Answer: Three sizes

  1. How many points is a touchdown worth in the NFL?

Answer: 6 points

  1. What animal is on a Canadian Nickel?

Answer: Beaver

  1. The most common bills printed in Canadian Currency is the 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 bills. What Bill is Blue?

Answer: $5 Bill

  1. If you were to add up all the previously mention Common Canadian bills how much money would you have?

Answer: 185

  1. What bear species is known for its white fur?

Answer: Polar bears

  1. There are 7 colours in a rainbow, Red, Orange, Yellow, Blue,  Indigo, Violet and what other colour?

Answer: Green,

