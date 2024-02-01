$1,000 Minute February 1st
How may can you get?
- Who was said to be Pinocchio’s conscience?
Answer: Jiminy Cricket
- Spell Conscience?
Answer: C-O-N-S-C-I-E-N-C-E
- What is Coriander, Turmeric, and Cloves
Answer: Types of Spices
- In Dr Suess “How the grinch Stole Christmas” how many sizes did the Grinch’s heart grow at the end of the story?
Answer: Three sizes
- How many points is a touchdown worth in the NFL?
Answer: 6 points
- What animal is on a Canadian Nickel?
Answer: Beaver
- The most common bills printed in Canadian Currency is the 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 bills. What Bill is Blue?
Answer: $5 Bill
- If you were to add up all the previously mention Common Canadian bills how much money would you have?
Answer: 185
- What bear species is known for its white fur?
Answer: Polar bears
- There are 7 colours in a rainbow, Red, Orange, Yellow, Blue, Indigo, Violet and what other colour?
Answer: Green,