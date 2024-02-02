Listen Live

$1,000 Minute February 2nd

How many can you get?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Who was the first black professional hockey player to play in the NHL?

Answer: Willie O’Ree

  1. What is the name of the Hunter Arch nemesis of Bugs Bunny in the Lonney Tunes?

Elmer Fudd

  1. True or False: The groundhog is a member of the squirrel family?

Answer: True  

  1. This SNL Alum and Ghostbuster stars in the Movie Groundhog Day?

Bill Murray

  1. Spell Gibberish?

Answer: G-I-B-B-E-R-I-S-H

  1. Today is February 2nd, how many more sleeps is there until March 1st?

Answer: 28

  1. Three Canadian Cities have hosted an Olympics, Vancouver, Calgary and…?

Answer: Montreal (1976)

  1. Donald Duck has three nephews. Name one of them?

Answer Huey, Dewey and Louis

  1. Which house was Harry Potter almost sorted into?
    Answer: Slytherin 
  1. What does RPM stand for on your Dashboard in your car?

Answer: Revolutions per minute

