$1000 Minute: Frida, May 16th
Published May 16, 2025
By Charlie
- What was the name of the baby Kangaroo in Winnie the Pooh?
Roo
- What is the name of the wizarding school in Harry Potter?
Hogwarts
- Which country has the most natural lakes in the world?
Canada
- What famous music festival took place in New York State in 1969?
Woodstock
- What river runs through Egypt?
The Nile
- What part of the plant conducts photosynthesis?
The leaves (leaf)
- Sir Alexander Fleming was a physician and microbiologist, best known for discovering this effective antibiotic.
Penicillin
- What type of Animal is an Emu?
A Bird
- Bob Marley is known as the king of Reggae, but what was his band's name called?
The Wailers
- In Soccer, how many yellow cards does it take before you get ejected?
2
