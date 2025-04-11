Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, April 11th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 11, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Who won Last night's Colts Game?
    The Colts


  2. This actress who lent her voice to Disney's Rapunzel celebrated her birthday yesterday.
    Mandy Moore (she turned 41)


  3. How many times is the letter "I" in the word  Mississippi?
    4

  4. What is the board game that's all about world domination?
    Risk 


  5. When listing the months alphabetically, which month comes first?
    April 


  6. What does Dairy Queen call their signature treat of soft-serve ice cream mixed with sweet ingredients?
    A Blizzard


  7. What is the only major sport where the defensive team controls the ball?
    Baseball

  8. What is the name of the Canadian sugar-free sports drink, known for its partnerships with top athletes?
    Bio Steel


  9. Finish this popular Candy Bar's Slogan: "Nobody better lay a finger on my...
    "Butterfinger


  10. What Theme Park is located just off the 400?
    Canada's Wonderland 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close