$1000 Minute: Friday, April 11th
Published April 11, 2025
By Charlie
- Who won Last night's Colts Game?
The Colts
- This actress who lent her voice to Disney's Rapunzel celebrated her birthday yesterday.
Mandy Moore (she turned 41)
- How many times is the letter "I" in the word Mississippi?
4
- What is the board game that's all about world domination?
Risk
- When listing the months alphabetically, which month comes first?
April
- What does Dairy Queen call their signature treat of soft-serve ice cream mixed with sweet ingredients?
A Blizzard
- What is the only major sport where the defensive team controls the ball?
Baseball
- What is the name of the Canadian sugar-free sports drink, known for its partnerships with top athletes?
Bio Steel
- Finish this popular Candy Bar's Slogan: "Nobody better lay a finger on my...
"Butterfinger
- What Theme Park is located just off the 400?
Canada's Wonderland
