$1000 Minute: Friday, April 12th
How did you do this morning?
- In the Birthday song Happy Birthday, how many times do you say, “Happy Birthday”?
4
- He is dating pop star Taylor Swift.
Travis Kelce
- What is the name of the Milton Bradley Board game simulating a person’s travels from early adulthood to retirement?
The Game of Life (Life)
- Before streaming playlists and iPods, Sony invented and released this portable Music player in 1979.
The Walkman
- What alcohol is used when making a Daiquiri?
Rhum
- She was the 1st and only female Prime Minster in Canada’s History.
Kim Campbell
- Star Wars Day is another name for this Date.
May 4th ( May the 4th be with you)
- If Millzy’s 4 friends decided to bring 4 slices of pizza and 3 bags of chips to his poker night, how many slices of pizza would they have in total?
16
- He is the Father of The Addams Family?
Gomez Adams
- In Hockey which colour is the Center Ice line?
Red