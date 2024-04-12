Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, April 12th

  1. In the Birthday song Happy Birthday, how many times do you say, “Happy Birthday”?

4

  1. He is dating pop star Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce

  1. What is the name of the Milton Bradley Board game simulating a person’s travels from early adulthood to retirement?

The Game of Life (Life)

  1. Before streaming playlists and iPods, Sony invented and released this portable Music player in 1979.

The Walkman

  1. What alcohol is used when making a Daiquiri?

Rhum

  1. She was the 1st and only female Prime Minster in Canada’s History.

Kim Campbell

  1. Star Wars Day is another name for this Date.

May 4th ( May the 4th be with you)

  1. If Millzy’s 4 friends decided to bring 4 slices of pizza and 3 bags of chips to his poker night, how many slices of pizza would they have in total?

16

  1. He is the Father of The Addams Family?

Gomez Adams

  1. In Hockey which colour is the Center Ice line?

Red

