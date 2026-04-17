$1000 Minute: Friday, April 17th
Published April 17, 2026
By Charlie
- The Toronto Blue Jays played this team from Milwaukee yesterday?
The Brewers
- Which comedy star reunites with Robert De Niro alongside Ariana Grande in the newFocker sequel, Focker-In-Law?
Ben Stiller
- Which beer is known as the King of Beers?
Budweiser
- True or False: Midland, Ontario is credited as the birthplace of the butter tart?
False (Barrie, Ontario is widely credited as the place of origin because the earliest known butter tart recipe appeared in the 1900 Royal Victoria Hospital Cookbook in Barrie.)
- The NHL post-season begins April 18th. What is another name for the post-season?
The Stanley Cup Playoffs/ Playoffs
- Be Our Guest, is one of the most famous songs from which Disney Movie?
Beauty and the Beast
- What punctuation mark is used to introduce a list or explanation, like this “Here’s what you need"
Colon
- Which famous skate shoe brand was the title sponsor of the punk concert tour, Warped Tour?
Vans
- Finish this popular saying from made by Blockbuster "Be Kind, please ________
"Rewind
- If a large pizza has 8 slices , and Gio ordered 12 Pizzas. How many slices will there be in total?
96
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