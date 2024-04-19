$1000 Minute: Friday, April 19th
How did you do this morning?
- What is the capital of Quebec?
Quebec City (Just Quebec will not be accepted)
- What classic Hasbro Game essentially entails “chomping” marbles to win?
Hungry Hungry Hippos
- Steve Urkel was a 90’s pop culture phenomenon on this popular “TGIF” series.
Family Matters
- What song are these lyrics from? “Buy me some Peanuts and Cracker jacks, I don’t care if I ever get back”?
Take me out to the ball game
- Adam Sandler recently confirmed he’s working on a movie sequel for his Golfing Alter Ego.
Happy Gilmore
- What does the E stand for in BEDMAS?
Exponents
- According to Britannica, this is the fastest animal on Land.
Cheetah
- Who is known as a friendly ghost?
Casper
- If I paid for $38.55 worth of groceries with a $50 bill how much change am I getting back?
$11.45
- Spell Definitely
d-e-f-i-n-i-t-e-l-y