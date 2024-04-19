Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, April 19th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What is the capital of Quebec?

Quebec City (Just Quebec will not be accepted) 

  1.  What classic Hasbro Game essentially entails “chomping” marbles to win?

      Hungry Hungry Hippos

  1. Steve Urkel was a 90’s pop culture phenomenon on this popular “TGIF” series.

Family Matters 

  1. What song are these lyrics from? “Buy me some Peanuts and Cracker jacks, I don’t care if I ever get back”?

Take me out to the ball game 

  1. Adam Sandler recently confirmed he’s working on a movie sequel for his Golfing Alter Ego.

Happy Gilmore 

  1. What does the E stand for in BEDMAS?

Exponents 

  1. According to Britannica, this is the fastest animal on Land.

Cheetah 

  1. Who is known as a friendly ghost?

Casper

  1. If I paid for $38.55 worth of groceries with a $50 bill how much change am I getting back?

$11.45

  1. Spell Definitely 

d-e-f-i-n-i-t-e-l-y

