$1000 Minute: Friday, April 19th

What is the capital of Quebec?

Quebec City (Just Quebec will not be accepted)

What classic Hasbro Game essentially entails “chomping” marbles to win?

Hungry Hungry Hippos

Steve Urkel was a 90’s pop culture phenomenon on this popular “TGIF” series.

Family Matters

What song are these lyrics from? “Buy me some Peanuts and Cracker jacks, I don’t care if I ever get back”?

Take me out to the ball game

Adam Sandler recently confirmed he’s working on a movie sequel for his Golfing Alter Ego.

Happy Gilmore

What does the E stand for in BEDMAS?

Exponents

According to Britannica, this is the fastest animal on Land.

Cheetah

Who is known as a friendly ghost?

Casper

If I paid for $38.55 worth of groceries with a $50 bill how much change am I getting back?

$11.45

Spell Definitely

d-e-f-i-n-i-t-e-l-y