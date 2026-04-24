$1000 Minute, Friday, April 24th
Published April 24, 2026
By Charlie
- What round map of the world sits on a stand and can be turned by hand?
A Globe
- What extreme sport features tricks like the ollie, kickflip, and grinding?
Skateboarding
- In Star Wars what is the name of Han Solo’s ship?
The Millenium Falcon
- What sweet, chewy candy filling is made from whipped sugar, honey, and egg whites and is found in Chocolate bars?
Nougat
- What do cinemas call the short sneak peeks of upcoming movies shown before the main feature starts?
Previews (Trailers is not accepted)
- What term is used for the songs found on the flip side of a vinyl record single, often featuring lesser-known tracks?
B Sides
- The Friendly Giant was a beloved Canadian Children's Show, he had a giraffe named Jerome and a Rooster named what?
Rusty
- The designer Vera Wang is most famously know for what?
Wedding Dresses/Bridal Dresses
- How many scoops of raisins are said to be in Kellog's Raisin Bran?
2
- In poker, what name is given to the tokens used instead of money for betting?
Chips
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