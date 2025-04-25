$1000 Minute: Friday, April 25th
Published April 25, 2025
By Charlie
- This OG American Idol winner turned 43 yesterday?
Kelly Clarkson
- Name one of the two primary Villains from the Rocky and Bullwinkle Cartoon?
Boris or Natasha
- What is the chemical formula for Carbon Monoxide?
CO
- Tropicana is known primarily for making this type of Juice.
Orange
- This nickname is given to skill hills, where you learn how to ski?
Bunny Hill
- The Leafs are currently facing the Senators in the NHL Playoffs. Where are the Senators from?
Ottawa
- What is the more formal name for the carnival ride "Merry-Go-Round"?
Carousell
- In what board game can you be kinged?
Checkers
- This actor portrayed iconic characters like Michael Corleone and Tony Montana, turns 83 today.
Al Pacino
- A pizza that's been folded into itself is known as a what?
Calzone or Panzerotti
